<b>Off-Road Suspension, Heavy Duty Suspension, 4G Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation</b><br> <br> This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today in Kanata. <br> <br>No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 42,696 kms. Its bright white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Wranglers trim level is Altitude Unlimited. This Altitude takes it as high as you with heavy duty shocks, heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, Black Freedom Top hardtop, side steps, navigation, off road information pages, wi-fi, power windows and locks, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and voice activated air conditioning. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEG7MW862620 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEG7MW862620</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Description

