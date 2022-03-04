Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

20,084 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

20,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8619647
  • Stock #: N00448A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG5MW746302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,084 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Gas engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD), REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, GVWR: 2,517 KGS (5,550 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, Engine Oil Cooler, Delete Alternator, GVWR: 2,517 kgs (5,550 lbs), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO, BLACK, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

