Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Wrangler

15,363 KM

Details Description Features

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9225982
  2. 9225982
  3. 9225982
  4. 9225982
  5. 9225982
  6. 9225982
  7. 9225982
  8. 9225982
  9. 9225982
Contact Seller

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9225982
  • Stock #: N00768B
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN2MW823335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,363 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD), REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS) (STD), GECKO PEARL, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 34,831 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 90,981 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla CE
 32,611 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory