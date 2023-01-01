$44,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2021 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9707452
- Stock #: Q00040B
- VIN: 1C4HJXAG3MW815574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,264 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Gas engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto, Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, 220 Amp Alternator, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, USB Mobile Projection, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Dual-Zone A/C w/Automatic Temperature Control, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, GPS Antenna Input, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, Air Filtering, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, A/C Refrigerant, Security Alarm, Remote Keyless Entry, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirror , TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TIRES: P245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD), SIDE STEPS W/DIAMOND-PLATE PATTERN, SATIN BLACK MOPAR GRILLE, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, GVWR: 2,290 KGS (5,050 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs), Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, Engine Oil Cooler, Delete Alternator, CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Wrangler come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
