2021 Jeep Wrangler

41,117 KM

Details Description Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813481
  • Stock #: Q00129A
  • VIN: 1C4JJXP60MW799351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Q00129A
  • Mileage 41,117 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler 4xe boasts a Intercooled Turbo Gas engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD), TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4 Auxiliary Switches, SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels, Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag.* This Jeep Wrangler 4xe Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, High Altitude Package, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Power-Lock Fuel-Filler Door, Caramel Interior Accents, Wrapped I/P Bezel w/Caramel Stitching, Body-Colour Grille w/Gloss Black, Blue Tow Hooks, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Premium Dark Exterior Accents, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads , JEEP TRAIL RATED TOW STRAP KIT, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking, Wheels: 20 x 8 Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Wrangler 4xe today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

