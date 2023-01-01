Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

27,346 KM

Details

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

27,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843317
  • Stock #: N00804A
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAN6MW628064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 27,346 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control, STING-GREY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7 DISPLAY.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto, Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, A/C Refrigerant, Black Trail Rated Badge, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Gloss Black Sport Grille, MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats, Willys Hood Decal, Rock Protection Sill Rails, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Wrangler Decal, Matte Black Jeep Badge, Security Alarm, Remote Keyless Entry, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirror, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Moulded-In-Colour Fender Flares , GVWR: 2,267 KGS (5,000 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Moab Black Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

