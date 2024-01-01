$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Telluride
SX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,631KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC1MG102865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2021 Kia Telluride is for sale today in Kanata.
The 3 row SUV segment is the fastest growing in North America, and Kia has been missing out. One look at this Kia Telluride and it becomes obvious Kia was just making sure they would win the segment. With stunning feature lists across the trim levels, a price tag that you can actually afford, and capability on par with the competition, this Kia Telluride is bound to be an instant classic. For an easy award winner that can take your family further, check out this 2021 Kia Telluride.This SUV has 73,631 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. This Telluride SX comes with a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention warnings, obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This SUV has the exterior style to match, with LED lighting and high beam assist, power folding heated side mirrors with built in turn signals, larger aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Safety
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Additional Features
LED Lighting
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
