This 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. Breadth of capability and driver focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 61,456 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 518HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

61,456 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

61,456KM
VIN SALWV2SE0MA775049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,456 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. Breadth of capability and driver focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 61,456 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 518HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
