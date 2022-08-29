$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
35,032KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175327
- Stock #: P1469
- VIN: JM3KFBCM4M1110655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,032 KM
Vehicle Description
The excellent power delivery, superior handling and a swanky interior help propel this 2021 Mazda CX-5 to new heights among its competitors. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 35,032 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this ultra modern CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get improved features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features include LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built-in distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Lane Departure Warning
Active Brake Assist
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2