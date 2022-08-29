2021 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9175327

9175327 Stock #: P1469

P1469 VIN: JM3KFBCM4M1110655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,032 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Departure Warning Active Brake Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Radar Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.