Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!</b><br> <br> Compare at $39215 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $36995! <br> <br> You can expect exhilarating power and superb fuel economy alongside stunning design and a finely crafted interior in this gorgeous 2021 Mazda CX-9. This 2021 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 52,185 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-9s trim level is Signature AWD. Upgrading to this top tier CX-9 with Signature trim is a fantastic choice as it comes with features like a larger touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled Nappa leather seats with premium cross-stitching detail through-out the cabin, exclusive aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Premium Audio. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$595.03</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Mazda CX-9

52,185 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-9

Signature AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-9

Signature AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,185KM
VIN JM3TCBEY9M0451083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $39215 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $36995!

You can expect exhilarating power and superb fuel economy alongside stunning design and a finely crafted interior in this gorgeous 2021 Mazda CX-9. This 2021 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 52,185 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-9's trim level is Signature AWD. Upgrading to this top tier CX-9 with Signature trim is a fantastic choice as it comes with features like a larger touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled Nappa leather seats with premium cross-stitching detail through-out the cabin, exclusive aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Premium Audio.


Payments from $595.03 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Head up display
Radar Cruise Control
LED Lights
heated steering wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier - Heated Seats 48,167 KM $26,238 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Buick Envision Preferred - Heated Seats 26,460 KM $36,738 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Buick Encore GX Preferred - Aluminum Wheels 56,021 KM $26,238 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-9