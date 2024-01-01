$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9
Signature AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
2021 Mazda CX-9
Signature AWD - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,185KM
VIN JM3TCBEY9M0451083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $39215 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $36995!
You can expect exhilarating power and superb fuel economy alongside stunning design and a finely crafted interior in this gorgeous 2021 Mazda CX-9. This 2021 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 52,185 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-9's trim level is Signature AWD. Upgrading to this top tier CX-9 with Signature trim is a fantastic choice as it comes with features like a larger touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio system, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, head up display, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get heated and cooled Nappa leather seats with premium cross-stitching detail through-out the cabin, exclusive aluminum wheels, a 360 degree camera, tri zone automatic climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, high beam control plus advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Premium Audio.
Payments from $595.03 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Head up display
Radar Cruise Control
LED Lights
heated steering wheels
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Mazda CX-9