Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

20,415 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498833
  • Stock #: P0429A
  • VIN: JA4AHUAU1MU602999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2021 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This low mileage SUV has just 20,415 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RVR's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this confident RVR SE is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, supportive heated front seats, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry and automatic climate control. Additional features LED headlights, include electronic stability control with hill start assist, power heated side mirrors, LED front fog lights and an 8 inch color display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2011 Toyota 4Runner ...
 275,559 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Impreza ...
 40,501 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge ST -...
 30,514 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory