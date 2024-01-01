Menu
<b>Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 54,421 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Nissan Kicks

54,421 KM

Details

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

2021 Nissan Kicks

SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

54,421KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV6ML551672

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NOSTOCK2
  • Mileage 54,421 KM

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry!

This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 54,421 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Blind Spot Monitoring
Active Emergency Braking

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

2021 Nissan Kicks