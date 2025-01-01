Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!</b><br> <br> This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior thats comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 23,466 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rLT80py1wdMqm5GsXxEFmkEFQ16HSFY/ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is S. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Nissan Qashqai

23,466 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai

S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect

2021 Nissan Qashqai

S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

23,466KM
VIN JN1BJ1AW5MW446715

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,466 KM

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!

This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 23,466 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Heated Seats

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

NissanConnect

TOUCHSCREEN
Siri Eyes Free

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

2021 Nissan Qashqai