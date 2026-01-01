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2021 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD
2021 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,656KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW6MW435379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2679
- Mileage 77,656 KM
Vehicle Description
ProPILOT ASSIST, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 77,656 km. It's Magnetic Black Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SL AWD. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SL you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto! This Qashqai even has Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo management system that helps make space for all of your weekend toys.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This stylish Nissan Qashqai has an intuitive, well-made interior that's comfortable and quiet. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 77,656 km. It's Magnetic Black Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SL AWD. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SL you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto! This Qashqai even has Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo management system that helps make space for all of your weekend toys.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seatback pocket on driver and passenger seats
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Nissan navigation system w/voice guidance, 7" colour touch-screen display, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie listings and stock info)
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Exterior
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 225/45R19 All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,021 kgs (4,456 lbs)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Nissan Qashqai