Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $30719 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $28980!

This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 64,474 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogues trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.

Payments from $451.54 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Nissan Rogue

64,474 KM

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

64,474KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,474 KM

Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $30719 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $28980!

This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 64,474 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.


Payments from $451.54 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Chrome Trim

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Wi-Fi

