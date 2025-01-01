$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,655KM
VIN JN8AT3DD1MW305217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver 2-tone Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Wi-Fi, Blind Spot Assist, 360 Camera, Wi-Fi, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start
Compare at $31795 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29995!
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 72,655 kms. It's champagne silver 2-tone metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking.
Payments from $482.44 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Nissan Rogue