Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Wi-Fi, Blind Spot Assist, 360 Camera, Wi-Fi, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start</b><br> <br> Compare at $31795 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29995! <br> <br> This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 72,655 kms. Its champagne silver 2-tone metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Snb+SRgfB9G7y/oVdKJDcZr/u38eYUKV target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking.<br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$482.44</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Nissan Rogue

72,655 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
12097702

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,655KM
VIN JN8AT3DD1MW305217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver 2-tone Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Wi-Fi, Blind Spot Assist, 360 Camera, Wi-Fi, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start

Compare at $31795 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29995!

This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 72,655 kms. It's champagne silver 2-tone metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking.


Payments from $482.44 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 140,122 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Yaris RS for sale in Kanata, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris RS 310,558 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps 209,022 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue