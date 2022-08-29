2021 Nissan Rogue

$37,980 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 5 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9054742

9054742 Stock #: P1430

P1430 VIN: 5N1AT3BA7MC730121

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1430

Mileage 30,521 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Blind Spot Assist Trim Chrome Trim Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features ADAPTIVE CRUISE Lane Keep Assist Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.