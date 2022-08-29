Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Rogue

30,521 KM

Details Description Features

$37,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

30,521KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9054742
  • Stock #: P1430
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BA7MC730121

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1430
  • Mileage 30,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $40259 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $37980!

With all the modern technology you expect of new cars wrapped in a sleek and stylish exterior, this Nissan Rogue is the perfect crossover for the modern buyer. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 30,521 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.


Payments from $554.65 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Chrome Trim
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 97,585 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 71,521 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Encore Le...
 37,852 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory