2021 Nissan Versa
SR
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
51,421KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412250
- Stock #: A1622
- VIN: 3N1CN8FVXML817262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29145 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $27495!
This capable Nissan Versa proves that big things can come in small packages. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 51,421 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SR. This Nissan Versa has a dark chrome grille, fully automatic LED lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SR adds Prima-Tex synthetic leather seats, interior SR badging, remote start and trunk release, alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning.
Payments from $428.41 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2