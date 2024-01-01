Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen!

Compare at $22255 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20995!

Fun to drive and frugal on fuel, this Nissan Versa is a fantastic compact sedan option. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 70,216 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa's trim level is SV. This Nissan Versa has a chrome grille, fully automatic lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SV adds alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.


Payments from $337.68 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Emergency Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Nissan Versa