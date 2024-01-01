$20,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Versa
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,216KM
Used
VIN 3N1CN8EV9ML864588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen!
Compare at $22255 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20995!
Fun to drive and frugal on fuel, this Nissan Versa is a fantastic compact sedan option. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 70,216 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SV. This Nissan Versa has a chrome grille, fully automatic lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SV adds alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Chrome Grille, Touchscreen, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.
Payments from $337.68 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
