$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Versa
SR - SR Badging - Android Auto
2021 Nissan Versa
SR - SR Badging - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,997KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CN8FV3ML830984
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1905
- Mileage 66,997 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Synthetic Leather, SR Badging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!
Compare at $21195 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $19995!
This small but versatile 2021 Nissan Versa is equipped with spacious back seats and a voluminous trunk. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 66,997 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SR. This Nissan Versa has a dark chrome grille, fully automatic LED lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SR adds Prima-Tex synthetic leather seats, interior SR badging, remote start and trunk release, alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Sr Badging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.
Payments from $321.60 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $21195 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $19995!
This small but versatile 2021 Nissan Versa is equipped with spacious back seats and a voluminous trunk. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 66,997 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SR. This Nissan Versa has a dark chrome grille, fully automatic LED lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SR adds Prima-Tex synthetic leather seats, interior SR badging, remote start and trunk release, alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Sr Badging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.
Payments from $321.60 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Synthetic Leather
SR Badging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 164,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth 229,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof 137,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Nissan Versa