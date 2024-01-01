Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Synthetic Leather, SR Badging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $21195 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $19995! <br> <br> This small but versatile 2021 Nissan Versa is equipped with spacious back seats and a voluminous trunk. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 66,997 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Versas trim level is SR. This Nissan Versa has a dark chrome grille, fully automatic LED lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SR adds Prima-Tex synthetic leather seats, interior SR badging, remote start and trunk release, alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Sr Badging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$321.60</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Nissan Versa

66,997 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Versa

SR - SR Badging - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Versa

SR - SR Badging - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,997KM
VIN 3N1CN8FV3ML830984

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1905
  • Mileage 66,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Synthetic Leather, SR Badging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!

Compare at $21195 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $19995!

This small but versatile 2021 Nissan Versa is equipped with spacious back seats and a voluminous trunk. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 66,997 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa's trim level is SR. This Nissan Versa has a dark chrome grille, fully automatic LED lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SR adds Prima-Tex synthetic leather seats, interior SR badging, remote start and trunk release, alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Sr Badging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.


Payments from $321.60 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Emergency Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Synthetic Leather
SR Badging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in Kemptville, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport 164,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth for sale in Kemptville, ON
2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth 229,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Kemptville, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof 137,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Versa