2021 Nissan Versa

11,585 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

SR - SR Badging - Android Auto

2021 Nissan Versa

SR - SR Badging - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,585KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9320959
  Stock #: P1492
  VIN: 3N1CN8FV3ML872149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Synthetic Leather, SR Badging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats!

With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa is full of pleasant surprises. This 2021 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 11,585 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa's trim level is SR. This Nissan Versa has a dark chrome grille, fully automatic LED lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SR adds Prima-Tex synthetic leather seats, interior SR badging, remote start and trunk release, alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Sr Badging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Lane Departure Warning
Emergency Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind spot warning
Synthetic Leather
SR Badging

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

