$67,220+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$67,220
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8534777
- Stock #: M00046
- VIN: 1C6SRFBT8MN526515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,649 KM
Vehicle Description
Demo Model, Great Value and Lots of Options. Plus a Power Sunroof! Capital Dodge #1 Place to Go for Sales, Service and Parts. Great selection and Best Value is here at Capital Dodge in Kanata, Ottawa, Ontario!This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL SEASON LRR (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads-Up Display, LED CHMSL Lamp, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Display, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, POWER SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
