2021 RAM 1500

19,649 KM

Details Description Features

$67,220

+ tax & licensing
$67,220

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$67,220

+ taxes & licensing

19,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8534777
  Stock #: M00046
  VIN: 1C6SRFBT8MN526515

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 19,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Demo Model, Great Value and Lots of Options. Plus a Power Sunroof! Capital Dodge #1 Place to Go for Sales, Service and Parts. Great selection and Best Value is here at Capital Dodge in Kanata, Ottawa, Ontario!This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL SEASON LRR (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads-Up Display, LED CHMSL Lamp, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Display, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, POWER SUNROOF, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

