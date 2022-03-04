$125,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
TRX
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$125,999
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,521 KM
Delivers 16 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 9 BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM (STD), TRX LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Rear Window Defroster, Surround View Camera System, Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, LED Bed Lighting, Body-Colour Door Handles, IP LED Ambient Light Pipe, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Trailer Brake Control, Second-Row Heated Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather/Suede Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, #2 Foam Seat Cushion, Remote Start System, Wireless Charging Pad, Interior Assist Handles, Rear Ventilated Seats, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Front Ventilated Seats, Remote Tailgate Release, Premium Wrapped IP Bezel, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Luxury Front Door Trim Panel, Driver Seat w/Memory Setting, Front Door Accent Lighting, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory, Rear Door Accent Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illumi, TRX HOOD GRAPHICS.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic , TRX EXTERIOR GRAPHICS, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display, LED CHMSL Lamp, Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, REMOTE START SYSTEM, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Ram 1500!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
