613-271-7114
2021 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
- Listing ID: 8721545
- Stock #: P3384A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8MS502896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,726 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 8 MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM, WARLOCK ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE -inc: Tires: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T, Full-Size Spare Tire, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Wheels: 17 x 8 Matte Black Aluminum, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK).*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black Door Handles, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black 4x4 Badge, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Sport Tail Lamps, Black Exterior Badging, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Warlock Package, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Front Wheel Well Liners, Warlock Interior Accents, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Black Wheel Flares , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW -inc: Rear Window Defroster, POWER SUNROOF, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 7 Colour In-Cluster Display, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 Classic come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
