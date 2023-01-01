Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

13,491 KM

$48,999

$48,999

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

SLT

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

  1. 9637528
$48,999

13,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637528
  • Stock #: N00938A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LTXMS502592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 13,491 Miles! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 BLACK ALUMINUM (STD), WARLOCK DECOR PACKAGE -inc: Sport Performance Hood Decal, Warlock Decal, UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black Door Handles, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black 4x4 Badge, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Sport Tail Lamps, Black Exterior Badging, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Warlock Package, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Front Wheel Well Liners, Warlock Interior Accents, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Black Wheel Flares , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RED PEARL, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW -inc: Rear Window Defroster, POWER SUNROOF.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 Classic come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
