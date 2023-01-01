$42,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9637531
- Stock #: N00824C
- VIN: 1C6RR7TTXMS580421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,893 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: Push-Button Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 7 Colour In-Cluster Display, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS) (STD), FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Flat Load Floor, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
