2021 Subaru Forester

5,855 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Limited CVT - Low Mileage

Location

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

5,855KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8651446
  • Stock #: P2912A
  • VIN: JF2SKEJCOMH519194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jasper Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black and Platinum
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!

Redesigned from the ground up, the all new 2021 Subaru Forester is ready to take you to your next adventure. This 2021 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2021 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2021 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This low mileage SUV has just 5,855 kms. It's jasper green metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

