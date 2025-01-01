2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!

Loaded with safety and comfort, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek wont just get you there, it will get you there in style. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 99,784 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Crosstreks trim level is Outdoor w/Eyesight. This Outdoor Crosstrek comes equipped with unique badging and design elements, unique wheels, a 180 degree front facing camera, off-road worthy traction modes, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a leather appointed interior with a leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats. This crossover also comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. Youll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This Crosstrek also comes with Subarus patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Unique Wheels, Keyless Entry.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
99,784KM
VIN JF2GTHSC6MH354786

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1989
  • Mileage 99,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!

Loaded with safety and comfort, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek won't just get you there, it will get you there in style. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 99,784 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Crosstrek's trim level is Outdoor w/Eyesight. This Outdoor Crosstrek comes equipped with unique badging and design elements, unique wheels, a 180 degree front facing camera, off-road worthy traction modes, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a leather appointed interior with a leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats. This crossover also comes with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This Crosstrek also comes with Subaru's patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Unique Wheels, Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Collision Mitigation
Unique Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

