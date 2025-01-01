$27,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2021 Toyota C-HR
LE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,822KM
VIN JTNKHMBXXM1098596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 55,822 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our C-HR's trim level is LE. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 audio, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Entune Audio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2021 Toyota C-HR