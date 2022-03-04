Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

15,180 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

XLE

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

15,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8535731
  • Stock #: N00210A
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBHXMS160093

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Highlander delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: Unique 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Toyota Highlander Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/65R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Toyota Highlander!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

