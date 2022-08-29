$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
XSE
30,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9085591
- Stock #: PA9276
- VIN: 5TDLZRBH3MS087566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 30,900 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XSE. Upgrading to this sporty Highlander XSE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a sport-tuned suspension, unique Interior and exterior design, exclusive aluminum wheels, SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a SofTex wrapped steering wheel, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, remote engine start, LED fog lights and smoked headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include dual-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist and so much more.
Vehicle Features
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, SiriusXM
