2021 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9085591

9085591 Stock #: PA9276

PA9276 VIN: 5TDLZRBH3MS087566

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.