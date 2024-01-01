Menu
<b>Low Mileage, SofTex Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 29,685 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our RAV4s trim level is Trail. Built for the roads less traveled, this RAV4 TRAIL comes with an impressive array of features such as dynamic torque vectoring all-wheel drive, a power sunroof, wireless charging, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, heated and cooled SofTex seats, a heated leather steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, Multi-Terrain driver select modes, power heated mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning, downhill assist plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Softex Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Toyota RAV4

29,685 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

Trail - SofTex Seats - Cooled Seats

2021 Toyota RAV4

Trail - SofTex Seats - Cooled Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,685KM
Used
VIN 2T3J1RFV1MW154789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, SofTex Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!

The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 29,685 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is Trail. Built for the roads less traveled, this RAV4 TRAIL comes with an impressive array of features such as dynamic torque vectoring all-wheel drive, a power sunroof, wireless charging, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, heated and cooled SofTex seats, a heated leather steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, Multi-Terrain driver select modes, power heated mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning, downhill assist plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Softex Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
SofTex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2021 Toyota RAV4