The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 37,388 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 

Our RAV4s trim level is XLE AWD. Stepping up to this all wheel drive RAV4 XLE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2021 Toyota RAV4

37,388 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - Low Mileage

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,388KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8MC152932

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2094
  • Mileage 37,388 KM

Low Mileage!

The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 37,388 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is XLE AWD. Stepping up to this all wheel drive RAV4 XLE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2021 Toyota RAV4