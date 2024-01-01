$33,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI - Power Liftgate
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,735KM
VIN 1V2LR2CAXMC511057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Mauro Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3597
- Mileage 74,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Satellite Navigation, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $35019 - Our Price is just $33999!
The 2021 VW Atlas has enough interior space that land yacht hardly covers it. This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
While this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 74,735 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Comfortline lives up to its name with heated synthetic leather comfort seats, a heated leather steering wheel, and a proximity key. Additional great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this awesome SUV is as stylish, as it is safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Satellite Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
50-50 Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall height: 1,780 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km
Remote CD changer in glove box
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Curb weight: 2,093 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,544 mm
Power child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,990 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Overall Length: 5,097 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,027 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Max cargo capacity : 2,741 L
3rd Row Head Room : 972 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 856 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,395 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Satellite Navigation
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Alert
Wheelbase : 2,980 mm
Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2021 Volkswagen Atlas