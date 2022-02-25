$49,995+ tax & licensing
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
22,725KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335302
- Stock #: L2901
- VIN: 1V2BP2CAXMC506183
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr w/ Stripe Quarzit Side Insrt
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,725 KM
With its beautiful curves, the exceptionally roomy and comfortable interior and excellent ride quality, there isn't much left to ask for when looking at the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas. This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
While this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 22,725 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2