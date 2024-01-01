$29,496+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2021 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$29,496
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,825KM
VIN 3VW5T7AUXMM016925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12478A
- Mileage 48,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Suspension, Fender Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $30381 - Our Price is just $29496!
This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI offers the perfect amount of power for public highways, city streets and open country roads, while remaining planted and stable throughout. This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect example of the multitasking family vehicle that doubles as a highly capable performance compact. Equally capable and comfortable on city streets and country roads, this GTI will eat up the distance happily as you put it through its paces, while remaining as calm and civilized as a luxury sedan built for comfort and family safety.This hatchback has 48,825 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. This premium Golf Autobahn offers the true performance experience with excellent on road capabilities. Features include an adaptive sport tuned suspension with dynamic chassis control, an high performance electro-mechanical limited slip differential, fully automatic LED headlamps, front fog lamps, heated side mirrors, a power sunroof with sunshade, a premium Fender audio system with 8 speakers and an 8 inch touchscreen display. You will also get App-Connect smartphone connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated sport seats, keyless access and push button start, a sport leather steering wheel, leather seat trim, cruise control, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera, lane keep assist plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Suspension, Fender Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Led Headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keeping Assist
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Adaptive suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 40
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,467 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Led Headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Curb weight: 1,421 kg
Overall Length: 4,268 mm
Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Fender Premium Audio
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist automated reverse sensing system
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Exterior Parking Camera : Park Distance Control w/Park Assist automated
Max cargo capacity: 702 L
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Traffic Alert
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$29,496
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2021 Volkswagen Golf