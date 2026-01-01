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2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Navigation - Sunroof
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,146KM
VIN 3VWE57BU3MM037849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6085
- Mileage 73,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.
This sedan has 73,146 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a heated-leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.
This sedan has 73,146 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a heated-leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
App Connect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$24,888
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2021 Volkswagen Jetta