2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$29,976 + taxes & licensing
15,095 KM Used

11285A VIN: 3VWW57BU4MM035418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,095 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Cornering Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park Painted aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 51 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 945 mm Blind Spot Detection Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Remote CD changer in glove box SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Led Headlights Front Head Room: 962 mm Max cargo capacity: 399 L Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm TOUCHSCREEN Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Wheelbase: 2,686 mm Overall height: 1,463 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,799 mm Curb weight: 1,313 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,830 kg Rear Leg Room: 949 mm SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam headlights App Connect App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring Rail 2 Rail express open/close glass sunroof Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Alert Overall Length: 4,702 mm Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

