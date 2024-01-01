Menu
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
CALL
VIN 3VV4B7AX0MM068190

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1789
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!

This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This range topping Tiguan Highline comes fully loaded with unique alloy wheels, a premium Fender audio system, panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather seats, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes blind spot detection, chrome exterior trim, a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, distance pacing w/traffic stop-go cruise, remote keyless entry, 360 camera, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
