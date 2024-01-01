$28,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,075KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX7MM120544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3585
- Mileage 110,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look, R-Line Exterior Design, R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels!
Compare at $29869 - Our Price is just $28999!
Among crossover SUVs, this 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan stands out for its spacious and elegant interior. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 110,075 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This range topping Tiguan Highline comes fully loaded with unique alloy wheels, a premium Fender audio system, panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather seats, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes blind spot detection, chrome exterior trim, a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, distance pacing w/traffic stop-go cruise, remote keyless entry, 360 camera, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals In Aluminum Look, R-line Exterior Design, R-line Leather-wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,735 kg
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,022 mm
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look
R-Line Exterior Design
R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Overall Length: 4,702 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Exterior Parking Camera Front Area View 360
Exterior Parking Camera Left Area View 360
Exterior Parking Camera Right Area View 360
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/Mirrorlink) Wireless Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan