$37,485
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
United 4MOTION - Sunroof
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
32,315KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628585
- Stock #: P3161
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX9MM140754
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,315 KM
Compare at $38610 - Our Price is just $37485!
This 2021 Tiguan splits the difference between a compact crossover and full size SUV, allowing for plenty of room and comfort while maintaining a manageable footprint and elegant style. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 32,315 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is United 4MOTION. This Volkswagen Tiguan comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a leather steering wheel, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes elegant alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 8 speaker audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear cross traffic alert
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,735 kg
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Front Head Room: 970 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Leg Room: 1,022 mm
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
3 USB ports
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Overall Length: 4,702 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/Mirrorlink) Wireless Mirroring
