Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2022 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where youre headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This low mileage SUV has just 22,400 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Encore GXs trim level is Essence. Make an even bolder expression of style in this Encore GX Essence with premium leather seats, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, power front seats, cruise control plus so much more!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2022 Buick Encore GX

22,400 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Encore GX

Essence - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Buick Encore GX

Essence - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,400KM
VIN KL4MMGSL6NB112541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1910A
  • Mileage 22,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2022 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where you're headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This low mileage SUV has just 22,400 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Encore GX's trim level is Essence. Make an even bolder expression of style in this Encore GX Essence with premium leather seats, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, power front seats, cruise control plus so much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 0 $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kanata, ON
2019 Nissan Leaf SV - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 72,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS - Apple Carplay - Android Auto for sale in Kemptville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS - Apple Carplay - Android Auto 69,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Encore GX