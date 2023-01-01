2022 Buick Envision

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 7 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10128417

10128417 Stock #: P0095

P0095 VIN: LRBFZPR40ND061023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0095

Mileage 28,716 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.