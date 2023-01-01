$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Essence
28,716KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10128417
- Stock #: P0095
- VIN: LRBFZPR40ND061023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2022 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2022 Buick Envision. This SUV has 28,716 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. Stepping up to this Envision with Essence trim adds perforated leather seats, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, larger aluminum wheels and power front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
