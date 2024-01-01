$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
2022 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
10,920KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNDRS4NZ110861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Kona Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1014
- Mileage 10,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Bose Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This low mileage SUV has just 10,920 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. Stepping up to this Premium Luxury XT5 is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, an Ultraview power sunroof, power leather seats with memory package, signature LED headlights with highbeam assist, dual zone climate control, and bright trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a foot activated power rear liftgate, adaptive remote start, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Bose Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Cadillac XT5