2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier - Fast Charging
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
60,564KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S07N4125294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The goal for the 2022 Bolt EUV was to make electric vehicles normal. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This SUV has 60,564 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay.
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
DC Fast Charging
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Suspension, front independent
Engine, none
Electric Propulsion
Final drive ratio, 7.05:1
Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling
Suspension, rear, semi-independent, compound crank
Battery, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based drive unit interface includes One Pedal Driving button
Charging module, 11.5 kW high-voltage
Charge cord, Dual Level, 120-volt and 240-volt capability changeable NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50 plugs with SAE J1772 vehicle connection
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Console, floor, with armrest
Sensor, cabin humidity
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Rear seat reminder
Wireless Charging for devices
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting
Glovebox, passenger-side
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Steering wheel, heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, articulating
Power outlet, auxiliary located forward of the front storage bin
Display, vehicle efficiency with programmable charge times
Drive mode control switch (Normal and Sport)
Lock control, liftgate, power remote lock/unlock
Heat ducts, rear
Door handles, inside, chrome
Storage, rear cargo area, intended for charging cord, covered
Storage, rear cargo, double floor
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seats, heated, rear
Armrest, rear centre with 2 additional cup holders
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal enhanced multi-colour configurable graphic display with 2 themes and energy-use monitors
Steering wheel controls, Regen on Demand, steering wheel paddle, regenerative braking
Outside temperature display, located in the infotainment display
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
USB charging-only ports, one type-A and one type-C, charging only, located on rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, illuminated entry
Lighting, ambient, door
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Safety
Rear Parking Assist
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Pedestrian safety signal, automated external sound generator at low speeds alerts pedestrians of vehicle presence
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points
Safety belt indicator, driver
Safety belt indicator, front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Intellibeam
Glass, solar absorbing
Windshield, solar absorbing
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Headlamps, LED
Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing
LPO, Tire inflator
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Luggage rack, side rails, roof mounted
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Gloss Black upper bodyside
Mouldings, chrome bodyside
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin, body-colour
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
WIFI
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
2022 Chevrolet Bolt