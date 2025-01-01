$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,000KM
VIN 1GCGTCEN9N1229306
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera!
This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This pickup has 81,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this LT trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, exterior trim accents, a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, a USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Hood insulator
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Bumper, rear body-colour (Deleted when (01U) Special Paint is ordered.)
Exterior, B-pillar applique (As of 9-12-22 (BW7) Exterior, B-pillar applique will not be included with (GBA) Black or (G9K) Satin Steel Metallic and the truck B-pillar will be body coloured.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
2022 Chevrolet Colorado