$32,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
14,796KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10168629
- Stock #: P0158
- VIN: 3GNAXKEV1NL233127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0158
- Mileage 14,796 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 14,796 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is an excellent decision as it features stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Braking, Streaming Audio, 4g Wifi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Braking, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2