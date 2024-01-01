$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV0N6110467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2519A
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Park Assist, Power Seat, Streaming Audio, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, OnStar, Lane Departure Warning
This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 10 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless device charging and an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings! It also includes a remote engine start, 4G WiFi capability, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone climate control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2022 Chevrolet Equinox