2022 Chevrolet Malibu
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier - Low Mileage
19,247KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10617705
- Stock #: P0626
- VIN: 1G1ZE5SX2NF194768
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,247 KM
This 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
From the muscular lines to the soft and luxurious interior, the 2022 Malibu is the perfect marriage of form and function. Taking all the tradition and history in the Malibu name and blending it with bold style and modern technology makes this Malibu the epitome of mid size sedans. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This low mileage sedan has just 19,247 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is Premier. Upgrade to this top of the line Malibu and you'll receive a larger 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, a Bose premium audio system with streaming and wireless charging, a power sunroof, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also receive larger aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel and seats that are cooled, a power driver and passenger seat, an HD rear vision camera and a remote vehicle starter. Additional safety features on this Premier trim include adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, plus much more.
