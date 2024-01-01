$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
79,000KM
Used
VIN 3GCUDFED1NG546734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Hill Descent Control, Tow Hitch, IntelliBeam, Power Driver Seat, LED Lights
This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 79,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Blending iconic appearance with off road capability, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is ready for anything you put in front of it. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, exclusive aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD rear view camera and hill descent control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500